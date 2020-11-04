More on Donnelley Financial Solutions earnings smasher
Nov. 04, 2020 9:08 AM ETDFINBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) reports Q3 net sales of $209.5M (+6.9% Y/Y), beating consensus by $16.11M.
- Sales driven mainly by growth in software solutions and a strong IPO market, software solutions net sales of $51.1M, up 9.7% Y/Y.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $47.6M, up 53.1% Y/Y, margin of 22.7%, up 680 basis points.
- Operating cash flow of $76.4M, an increase of 25%.
- Net earnings were $7.1M, or EPS of $0.21, compared to net earnings of $14.7M, or EPS of $0.43.
- Company repurchased ~444,000 shares of its common stock for $5.1M at an average price of $11.54 per share.
- “We are pleased with the very strong performance in the quarter, which included both a return to more normalized levels of software solutions sales growth and a significant increase in transactional activity, driven by strong performance in a robust IPO market. The influx of higher-margin tech-enabled services and software solutions net sales, along with the significant impact of our ongoing cost control efforts, led to a 680 basis point year-over-year improvement in our third-quarter adjusted EBITDA margin, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year margin expansion,” said Daniel N. Leib, president and CEO.
