Applied UV rallies as it intends to acquire the Airocide system

Nov. 04, 2020 9:19 AM ETApplied UV, Inc. (AUVI)AUVIBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) has signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire certain key assets of Akida, including Akida's rights to the manufacture and sale of the Airocide System for airborne pathogen reduction.
  • Airocide™ System, patented for up to an estimated $12M of Applied UV stock which will likely include agreements to lock up such stock for a yet to be determined period of time.
  • Akida has agreed to cooperate with Applied UV's due diligence process and not actively pursue parallel alternative sale or financing alternatives until the earlier of the execution of a definitive agreement.
  • AUVI +6.75% PM to $6.41.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.