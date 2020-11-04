Applied UV rallies as it intends to acquire the Airocide system
Nov. 04, 2020 9:19 AM ETApplied UV, Inc. (AUVI)AUVIBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) has signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire certain key assets of Akida, including Akida's rights to the manufacture and sale of the Airocide System for airborne pathogen reduction.
- Airocide™ System, patented for up to an estimated $12M of Applied UV stock which will likely include agreements to lock up such stock for a yet to be determined period of time.
- Akida has agreed to cooperate with Applied UV's due diligence process and not actively pursue parallel alternative sale or financing alternatives until the earlier of the execution of a definitive agreement.
- AUVI +6.75% PM to $6.41.