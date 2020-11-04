Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) +1.6% PM , strategically expanded its employee base to support the growing demand for EV charging infrastructure.

The company has hired 25 people since March, with 19 being newly created positions; currently has an additional six open positions.

"In addition to new hires in operations and technology, we are expanding our sales team to drive network growth and support key partners such as Cushman Wakefield and Envoy Technologies," founder & CEO Michael D. Farkas commented.

"Global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market, valued at $11.74B+ (2019), is expected to grow by 32.0% from 2020 to 2027," Grandview Research stated.