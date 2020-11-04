Seeking Alpha
Election 2020: Macau stocks edge higher as 2021 implications factored in

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

The Macau sector is slightly higher as the results from the U.S. elections are digested by investors.

The final results of the election could impact Macau in how U.S.-China relations improve or worsen, the timetable for tourism to return to Hong Kong/Macau and the gaming concession renewal process.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) is 0.67% higher in premarket action, Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) is up 1.92% and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is 1.29% higher. In Hong Kong, Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF) rose 1.05% and SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF) edged out a 0.48% gain.