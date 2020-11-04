The Macau sector is slightly higher as the results from the U.S. elections are digested by investors.
The final results of the election could impact Macau in how U.S.-China relations improve or worsen, the timetable for tourism to return to Hong Kong/Macau and the gaming concession renewal process.
Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) is 0.67% higher in premarket action, Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) is up 1.92% and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is 1.29% higher. In Hong Kong, Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF) rose 1.05% and SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF) edged out a 0.48% gain.