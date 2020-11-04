More on Pieris Pharmaceuticals Q3 earnings miss

  • Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Q3 net loss was $14.3M or EPS of$0.26, misses consensus by $0.13. This compares to a net loss of $2.6M or EPS loss of $0.05.
  • Q4 EPS estimated to be -$0.18.
  • Q3 Revenue of $2.94M (-80.6% Y/Y), misses consensus by $8.78M.
  • Q4 revenue consensus of $11.72M.
  • G&A expense were $4.1M, compared to $4.8M.
  • R&D expenses were $11.8M, compared to $13.2M.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaled $82.6M for quarter ended September 30.
  • Company raised $9.7M in net proceeds from investment fund Pontifax through its ATM equity facility.
  • "Within our respiratory franchise, we are pleased with AstraZeneca's commitment to the continued clinical development of PRS-060/AZD1402 and are happy to announce that preparations for a global phase 2a study of that program are complete. The study will be performed using a dry powder formulation in moderate asthmatics and will assess FEV1 improvement," said Stephen S. Yoder, President and CEO.
