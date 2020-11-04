Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) has surged up 11.84% in premarket action after Q3 earnings beat and improved guidance.

Revenue of $84.56M (-18.3% Y/Y) beats by $2.66M .

"Volumes rebounded in the third quarter, as companies brought back a substantial amount of previously shut-in production. The OMP team managed costs exceptionally well, driving improved margins and coverage over the course of the quarter," says CEO Taylor Reid.

Adj. EBITDA increased 45% Q/Q to $37.3M.

Natural gas processing volume increased ~40% to 213.1 MMscfpd driven by resumption of shut-in productions.

Net income was $43.7M or $0.78 per share, above consensus by $0.22.

FY20 Guidance: EBITDA range increased to range to $140-$144M, with expectations to exceed the high-end; Capex: $21-$24M, that is full-year spending down almost 70% from the original budget.

Q4 2020 Guidance: EBITDA: $30-$34M; Capex: $5-$8M.

