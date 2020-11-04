Generex Biotechnology (OTCQB:GNBT) signed a Framework Agreement with the China CDC, Beijing Guoxin Haixiang Equity Investment Partnership, and Beijing Youfeng International Consulting for the development and commercialization of the Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus vaccine in China.

Five contracts are contemplated under the partnership framework, including individual contracts for the Ii-Key COVID vaccine and an Ii-Key swine flu vaccine.

The agreement also outlines terms for an exclusive license in China for the Ii-Key vaccine platform, as well as the establishment of a national research institute to advance the Ii-Key platform for cancer and infectious diseases.

Framework includes a licensing agreement for Excellagen wound conforming gel matrix for the management of wounds in China; will receive an upfront payment and royalties on sales.

Generex will receive up-front development fees and back-end licensing payments, and the partners will conduct the research and development and pay 100% of the funding required for the commercial approval of the Ii-Key-CoV-2 vaccine.

On vaccine approval, Generex will earn royalties on sales of the vaccine with the potential for multi-billion-dollar revenues.