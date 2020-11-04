Big tech revs the market higher despite election uncertainty

The summer winners like the megacaps and momentum stocks are catching a strong bid as investors ran back to the familiar trade as the country waited for votes to be tallied.

The Nasdaq (COMP) is up 2.7% and the S&P (SP500) is up 1.6% , with the Dow (DJI) rising 0.9% .

Key battleground states are still counting ballots and results for Pennsylvania may not come until Friday. Meanwhile, President Trump says he is going to challenge late counts in the Supreme Court.

The Fab 5 megacaps are all posting strong gains, led by Facebook +7% .

Telsa +3% and Zoom Video +5% are also climbing.

The S&P sectors are split, with six higher and five lower.

At the top is Healthcare (NYSEARCA:XLV), with the prospects of a divided government cutting the chances for an insurance overhaul and restrictions on drug prices.

Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) are bringing up the rear as the yield curve flattens. The 10-year Treasury yield is at 0.77%, down 11 basis points as the hopes for a later stimulus fade.

On the economic front, although it didn't get many eyeballs, ADP's measure of private sector unemployment came in at 365K, well below expectations.