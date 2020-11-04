Allogene Therapeutics down 17% despite Q3 earnings beat
Nov. 04, 2020
- Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO -17.1%) Q3 results:
- Cash, cash equivalents and investments of $1B.
- Research and development expenses of $51.4M (+28.5% Y/Y), which includes $8.8M of non-cash stock-based compensation expense.
- Pipeline Highlights: Initiate a three-pronged anti-BCMA strategy led by ALLO-715, a Phase 1 candidate for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (MM).
- On track to submit an IND application by the end of 2020 to evaluate ALLO-715 in combination with SpringWorks’ investigational gamma secretase inhibitor, nirogacestat, in patients with relapsed/refractory MM.
- An IND is expected to be submitted in the 1H 2021 for the Company’s first TurboCAR candidate, ALLO-605, an investigational BCMA-directed AlloCAR T therapy for MM.
- The Company continues to leverage data from the Phase 1 ALPHA trial of ALLO-501 to inform and optimize trial design and dose selection of ALLO-501A and ALLO-647, a differentiated lymphodepleting agent.
- Expects to submit an IND for ALLO-316, its first AlloCAR T candidate for the treatment of solid tumors, by the end of 2020.
- Initiate the study in renal cell carcinoma in 2021.
- Corporate Highlights: The construction of Company’s state-of-the-art cGMP cell manufacturing facility in Newark, California continues with cGMP manufacturing facility expected in 2021.
- FY2020 guidance: Expects full year GAAP net losses of $260 M-$280M including estimated non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $70M-$75M and excluding any impact from potential business development activities.
- Shares are down 12.1% PM.
- Previously: Allogene Therapeutics EPS beats by $0.03 (Nov.04).