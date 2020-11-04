Allogene Therapeutics down 17% despite Q3 earnings beat

  • Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO -17.1%) Q3 results:
  • Cash, cash equivalents and investments of $1B.
  • Research and development expenses of $51.4M (+28.5% Y/Y), which includes $8.8M of non-cash stock-based compensation expense.
  • Pipeline Highlights: Initiate a three-pronged anti-BCMA strategy led by ALLO-715, a Phase 1 candidate for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (MM).
  • On track to submit an IND application by the end of 2020 to evaluate ALLO-715 in combination with SpringWorks’ investigational gamma secretase inhibitor, nirogacestat, in patients with relapsed/refractory MM.
  • An IND is expected to be submitted in the 1H 2021 for the Company’s first TurboCAR candidate, ALLO-605, an investigational BCMA-directed AlloCAR T therapy for MM.
  • The Company continues to leverage data from the Phase 1 ALPHA trial of ALLO-501 to inform and optimize trial design and dose selection of ALLO-501A and ALLO-647, a differentiated lymphodepleting agent.
  • Expects to submit an IND for ALLO-316, its first AlloCAR T candidate for the treatment of solid tumors, by the end of 2020.
  • Initiate the study in renal cell carcinoma in 2021.
  • Corporate Highlights: The construction of Company’s state-of-the-art cGMP cell manufacturing facility in Newark, California continues with cGMP manufacturing facility expected in 2021.
  • FY2020 guidance: Expects full year GAAP net losses of $260 M-$280M including estimated non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $70M-$75M and excluding any impact from potential business development activities.
  • Shares are down 12.1% PM.
  • Previously: Allogene Therapeutics EPS beats by $0.03 (Nov.04).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.