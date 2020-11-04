PMI composite flash strengthens in November

Nov. 04, 2020 9:46 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • November U.S. PMI Composite Flash: 56.3 vs. 55.5 consensus, 55.5 prior.
  • Services PMI: 56.9 vs. 56.0 consensus, 54.6 prior.
  • Business expectations show record jump to highest since 2018.
  • "The quicker rate of growth was largely linked to more robust demand conditions, despite a slower upturn in new export business."
  • "Encouragingly, future business optimism showed a record surge, pulling prospects for the year ahead up to the highest for more than two years," said IHS Markit Chief Business Economist Chris Williamson. "Hopes of a brighter outlook were pinned on a vaccine ending the COVID-19 pandemic over the coming year and additional stimulus supporting the economy in the meantime."
