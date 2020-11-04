Solar energy-based companies such as First Solar (FSLR -10.2%) and SunPower (SPWR -12.9%) plunge at the open, even as Joe Biden appears to edge closer to an electoral college victory.
Also: ENPH -4.2%, SEDG -5.5%, RUN -5.9%, CSIQ -6.9%.
NextEra (NEE -3.6%), now the largest U.S. renewable energy company, opens sharply lower.
Solar firms had soared in recent weeks in anticipation of a Democratic election "blue wave," but results in U.S. Senate races make it clearer that the election will end with a divided government, and any sweeping changes to energy and climate policies including bigger rebates likely will be out of reach.
With many solar stocks now trading near multi-year highs, CFRA analysts downgrade SunPower and Canadian Solar to Hold from Buy while maintaining a Sell recommendation on First Solar.
The Invesco Solar ETF (TAN -6.2%) tumbles after climbing more than 40% since September lows.