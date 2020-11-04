Solar energy-based companies such as First Solar (FSLR -10.2% ) and SunPower (SPWR -12.9% ) plunge at the open, even as Joe Biden appears to edge closer to an electoral college victory.

Also: ENPH -4.2% , SEDG -5.5% , RUN -5.9% , CSIQ -6.9% .

NextEra (NEE -3.6% ), now the largest U.S. renewable energy company, opens sharply lower.

Solar firms had soared in recent weeks in anticipation of a Democratic election "blue wave," but results in U.S. Senate races make it clearer that the election will end with a divided government, and any sweeping changes to energy and climate policies including bigger rebates likely will be out of reach.

With many solar stocks now trading near multi-year highs, CFRA analysts downgrade SunPower and Canadian Solar to Hold from Buy while maintaining a Sell recommendation on First Solar.