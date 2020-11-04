Thinly traded small cap Cellectis S.A. (CLLS +4.2% ) perks up on modest volume in reaction to preliminary data from a dose-escalation Phase 1 clinical trial, BALLI-01, evaluating cell therapy UCART22 in adults with relapsed/refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL). The results will be presented at ASH in early December.

The abstract includes interim data on the first five patients who received escalating doses of UCART22 cells after fludarabine/cyclophosphamide (FC) lymphodepletion.

Two of the three receiving the first dose level responded, one complete responder and one complete responder with incomplete hematologic recovery.

One patient receiving the second dose level achieved a "noteworthy" reduction in bone marrow blasts.

On the safety front, four participants experienced treatment-related adverse events, mainly mild or moderate, consisting primarily of abnormalities in liver function biomarkers. Three experienced mild/moderate cytokine release syndrome. Two experienced serious treatment-emergent adverse events, one with Grade 3 febrile neutropenia and Grade 3 hepatic hematoma and one with life-threatening bleeding who died due to sepsis in the context of progressive disease.