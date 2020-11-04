Ford (F -0.7% ) issues a safety recall for 375K select 2013-17 Ford Explorer vehicles.

"Some affected vehicles, sold or registered in certain areas of North America states and provinces where corrosion is common, have experienced a fracture of the outboard section of the rear suspension toe link after completion of a prior safety recall repair. A fracture of a rear toe link significantly diminishes steering control, increasing the risk of a crash."

The automaker says it is aware of 13 reports of accidents and six reports of injuries related to the condition.

The recall action affects approximately 350K vehicles in the U.S. and 25,200 in Canada built at the Chicago Assembly Plant from 2012 to 2017.

