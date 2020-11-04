Intel acquires machine learning platform Cnvrg.io to continue AI push - TechCrunch
Nov. 04, 2020 10:14 AM ET By: Brandy Betz
- TechCrunch reports that Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has acquired Cnvrg.io, which provides an operating system for AI and machine learning.
- Cnvrg.io's platform helps data scientists build and run AI models, which can then be used to train, track, and analyze multiple other models.
- Intel confirmed the purchase for undisclosed terms and said Cnvrg.io will remain an independent company, serving a customer base that includes Playtika and Lightricks.
- The Cnvrg.io purchase comes a week after Intel acquired AI optimization platform SigOpt.
- Intel is making a big bet on AI silicon as the legacy business struggles. Last year, Intel's AI-driven revenue totaled $3.8B.
- In the recent earnings report, Intel reported a 3% Y/Y revenue drop driven by a surprise weakness in the data center business.
- But the company forecasts that the AI silicon TAM will exceed $25B by 2024 and data center-related revenue will be more than $10B.
