A month after financial regulators fined Citigroup (C -1.2% ) $400M for deficiencies in risk management and internal controls, its chief risk officer will leave as the bank overhauls its risk-management systems.

Brad Hu, who has been with the nation's third-largest bank for 12 years, will stay in his role until the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing an internal memo by CEO Michael Corbat and Jane Fraser, the firm's president and head of global consumer banking.

Hu made the decision to leave, according to the company, which credited him for helping reduce Citi's risk profile and guiding the company through geopolitical and economic disruptions.

His departure will occur soon before Jane Fraser takes over as CEO when Corbat retires in February.

“We respect his decision to align his own timing with the [chief executive officer] transition and his desire for the function to reset as Jane leads the management team on the firm-wide transformation that lies ahead,” Mr. Corbat and Ms. Fraser said in the memo.

The company will start a search for its next chief risk officer, considering both internal and external candidates.