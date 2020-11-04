Fertilizer stocks Mosaic (MOS -2.5% ) and Nutrien (NTR -1.2% ) extend yesterday's sharp losses after reporting Q3 earnings and guiding for weaker phosphate prices, but several analysts see the weakness as a potential buying opportunity.

On Mosaic, RBC analyst Andrew Wong, which rates the stock at Outperform, says he is "very surprised by the significant negative share price reaction following a solid quarter and outlook."

According to Bloomberg, Scotiabank's Ben Isaacson, who downgraded Mosaic yesterday, says the stock's 12% selloff was "almost certainly overdone."

For Nutrien, Isaacson says the selloff was due mostly to the company's margin compression at its retail segment, which some investors thought stemmed from "structural competitive pressure, [but] it's incorrect to draw conclusions from one data point, and a data point that had at least five other non-structural issues affecting it."

Mosaic and Nutrien shares have both declined ~15% over the past year: