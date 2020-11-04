Cboe Global Markets (CBOE +1.9% ) reported total U.S. equities ADV increased 29% Y/Y; U.S. Equities ADV YTD through October is up 51% Y/Y.

Cboe C2 Options Exchange set a new monthly volume record with a total of 22.3M contracts traded, surpassing the previous record of 21.5M contracts set in September 2020.

ADV in Mini-SPX options reached 29,868 contracts, up 35% M/M; total volume in Mini VIX futures has surpassed 1.5M+ contracts since launch on August 9.

Cboe Global Markets' four options exchanges saw a Y/Y increase in ADV compared to a year ago: Cboe Options up 13%, Cboe C2 up 19%, Cboe BZX up 52% and Cboe EDGX up 67%.