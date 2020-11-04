Clean Harbors (CLH +9.7% ) reports Q3 revenues of $779.3M, compared with $891.7M in Q3 2019, beats consensus by $3.81M.

Adjusted EBITDA was $161.2M, compared with $156.6M last year.

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.7% vs. 17.6%.

Income from operations was $83.9M compared with $80.4M.

Net income of $54.9M or EPS of $0.99; Adjusted EPS of $0.90, both beat estimates.

Generates $29M in Q3 decontamination emergency response revenue.

Delivers record quarterly adjusted free cash flow of $123.5M.

“Environmental Services delivered strong profitability through a combination of cost reductions, productivity improvements, a healthy mix of higher margin work and government incentives.” Alan S. McKim, Chairman, President and CEO.

2020 Guidance: Adjusted EBITDA $530M-550M; GAAP net income $104M-130M; Adjusted free cash flow $250M-270M, based on anticipated 2020 net cash from operating activities in the range of $405M-445M.

