UBS reiterates is high conviction Buy rating on Ferrari (RACE +2.5% ) after yesterday's earnings smasher.

"Ferrari's unparalleled earnings and cashflow visibility should be even better appreciated during times of uncertainty, with FY guidance now raised to the top end of the range. Management flagged strong order book and long waiting lists for new models, pointing to a favourable set up into 2021."

The firm also points to promising indicators on the new product portfolio that are starting to emerge, including comments from Ferrari that the new Roma has been very successful with Chinese customers, while the hybrid SF90 Stradale has been attracting younger new consumers compared to other models.

Valuation is seen as attractive.

Details on Ferrari's earnings report