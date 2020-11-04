Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR +6.0% ) has announced presentation of new preclinical data for its IRAKIMiD development candidate KT-413 (formerly KTX-120) and STAT3 degrader (KTX-201) programs at the American Society of Hematology.

KT-413 was well tolerated and exhibited potent and sustained antitumor activity in multiple MYD88-mutant models of Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Also superior cell killing compared to either IMiDs or an IRAK4 kinase inhibitor alone, was observed.

Weekly dosing with KTX-201 achieved complete tumor regressions at doses that lowered tumor levels of STAT3 by >90% and maintained that lowering for up to 4 days post-dose.