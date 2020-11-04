The FDA's Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee will virtually meet on Friday, November 6, to review and discuss Biogen's (BIIB +30.9% ) marketing application seeking approval of aducanumab for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD).

Based on aspects of the FDA briefing document, investors are clearly expecting a thumbs up from the committee considering the urgent need for a therapy to delay, halt or reverse the processes that lead to the clinical deficits that characterize AD.

The agency agrees (page 57) that results from one of the two Phase 3 trials, Study 302 ((EMERGE)), are "highly persuasive" and the study is "capable of providing the primary contribution to a demonstration of substantial evidence of effectiveness of aducanumab."

It agrees that the other Phase 3, Study 301 ((ENGAGE)), is negative and will not provide evidence of effectiveness despite some similarities with 302.

The review team has no major concerns with the safety profile.

The company and development partner Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) initially pulled the plug on development after a futility analysis showed that neither was likely to hit the primary endpoints. Subsequent analyses and collaborative meetings with the FDA review team turned the tide however.

Briefing materials