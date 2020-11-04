Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:VWDRY -4.4% ) falls sharply despite reporting a stronger than expected Q3 operating profit, as sentiment is hit by uncertainty over the U.S. presidential election.

Vestas says Q3 EBIT before special items fell 4% Y/Y to €412M ($479.5 million), compared with expectations for €373M in a poll of analysts compiled by the company, while revenuer rose 31% to €4.77B, above analyst expectations of €4.11B.

The value of new orders during the quarter totaled €3.1B ($3.61B), below the €3.5B expected by analysts, but the total turbine and service order backlog rose to €33.9B from €32.8B.

The company backed its full-year guidance, expecting revenue of €14B-€15B with EBIT margin before special items of 5%-7%.

Turbine deliveries totaled a record 5,991 MW during the quarter despite "logistical challenges and supply chain bottlenecks amplified by the COVID-19 situation."

In a bullish report published recently on Seeking Alpha, Steve Zachritz praised Vestas' acquisition of Mitsubishi's 50% stake in offshore segment MHI Vestas and plan to collaborate on green hydrogen.