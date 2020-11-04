Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) is the leading gainer in the casino sector after sports betting and casino legislation passes in five U.S. states.

Looking at last night's results, Penn has a presence in Colorado, where per-hand betting limits were raised and new table games permitted. The company will also benefit in Maryland from the sports betting approval as its Barstool property looks to continue to expand.

Shares of Penn are up 132% YTD. The casino stock scores sky-high on a momentum check.