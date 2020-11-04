For Q3, Caesarstone (CSTE +14.8% ) reported gross margin of 31.4% vs. 29.8% in the year ago quarter driven by improved product mix, lower raw material costs and improved efficiency partly offset by the impact of lower sales volume, lower sale prices and less favorable regional mix.

Adj. EBITDA stood at $23.7M with a margin of 19.1% vs. $22.5M in year ago quarter, margin of 15.8%; margin improvement primarily reflects higher gross margin and lower operating expenses as a percentage of revenue.

Net income of $12.8M vs. $7.1M in the prior year quarter; diluted net income per share stood at $0.37 vs. $0.21 earlier.

Revenue stood at $123.9M vs. $142.8M in year ago quarter.

The company generated cash flow from operations of $28.2M, enhancing cash position to $155.7M.

Caesarstone completed majority stake acquisition of Lioli Ceramica in October, establishing position as leading premium, multi-material countertop.

The company declared a cash dividend of $0.14/share, payable on Dec.9, 2020 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 18, 2020; dividend payment is subject to withholding tax of 20%.

