Iron Mountain Q3 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 11:19 AM ET Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)
- Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.55 (-11.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $992.08M (-6.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, IRM has beaten FFO estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.