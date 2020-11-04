Resideo Technologies Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 11:20 AM ETResideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI)REZIBy: SA News Team
- Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (+121.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.17B (-4.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, REZI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.