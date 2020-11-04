Alibaba Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.06 (+12.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $23.22B (+39.5% Y/Y).
  • Analyst expects gross margin of 44%.
  • The company shares tanked yesterday following Ant Group's IPO suspension.
  • Over the last 2 years, BABA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 5 downward.
