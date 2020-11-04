Alibaba Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 11:20 AM ETAlibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)BABABy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.06 (+12.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $23.22B (+39.5% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects gross margin of 44%.
- The company shares tanked yesterday following Ant Group's IPO suspension.
- Over the last 2 years, BABA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 5 downward.