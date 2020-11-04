Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) is 8% lower after its Q3 earnings, where it logged sharp headline losses alongside a 36% jump in revenues driven largely by its added regional sports networks.

An operating loss of $4.18B included a $4.226B impairment taken on its Local Sports segment for goodwill and intangible assets, among other adjustments. Excluding those, operating income of $61M was down $147M year-over-year.

Attributable net loss was $3.21B vs. a year-ago net loss of $60M; excluding the adjustments, net income was $161M. And EBITDA, which excludes the adjustments, rose 97% to $736M.

Revenues rose to $1.539B, goosed by the acquisition of the 21 former Fox RSNs and Fox College Sports, but also unsurprisingly by higher political ad revenue ($109M vs. a year-ago $6M).

Distribution revenues were $1.003B vs. a year-ago $679M, again driven by the RSN acquisitions.

"While core advertising trends in our Broadcast segment continue to face challenges due to the pandemic, we did see improvement as we moved through the quarter, despite having to balance strong political demand that competed for inventory," says CEO/President Chris Ripley.

"COVID-19 has also exacerbated subscriber churn which has impacted results," he continues.

