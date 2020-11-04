Advanced Energy Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS)
- Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.16 (+146.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $350.91M (+100.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AEIS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.