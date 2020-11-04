CEVA Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 11:23 AM ETCEVA, Inc. (CEVA)CEVABy: SA News Team
- CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $22.57M (-3.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CEVA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.