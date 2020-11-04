Bristol Myers Squibb Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 11:24 AM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)BMYBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.49 (+27.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.33B (+71.9% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects R&D expenses of $2.34B.
- Over the last 2 years, BMY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward.