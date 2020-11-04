EchoStar Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 11:24 AM ETEchoStar Corporation (SATS)SATSBy: SA News Team
- EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.10 (+47.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $463.05M (-2.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SATS has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.