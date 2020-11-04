Barrick Gold Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Nov. 04, 2020 11:27 AM ETBarrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)GOLDBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.44B (+30.8% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, GOLD has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Barrick Gold: What To Expect Next
