Barrick Gold Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 11:27 AM ET Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)
- Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.44B (+30.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GOLD has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
