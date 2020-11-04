ChannelAdvisor Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 11:27 AM ETChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM)ECOMBy: SA News Team
- ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (+200.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $34.43M (+8.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ECOM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.