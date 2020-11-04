TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) is up 13.09% after the company reported 362.4% increase in Q3 net income.

Net income increased $6.8M to $8.7M or $0.61 per share, above consensus by $0.16.

Cash and equivalents of $280.4M and availability under TA's revolving credit facility of $70.9M for total liquidity of $351.3M as of Sept. 30, 2020.

On the top line-front, revenue of $1.27B (-19.1% Y/Y) misses consensus by $100M .

"Despite the continued challenges presented by the global pandemic and the corresponding economic recession, we generated increases of 362.4% in net income, 29.9% in adjusted EBITDA and 10.0% in adjusted EBITDAR over the prior year third quarter. Fuel gross margin increased slightly by 0.8% over the prior year period driven by a significant increase in diesel fuel sales volume and the federal biodiesel blenders' tax credit," says CEO Jonathan M. Pertchik.

Adjusted EBITDAR was $105.4 (+10% Y/Y); EBITDAR margin increased to 19.4% from 16.8% a year ago.

During the quarter, the company raised $80M in net proceeds from underwritten equity offering, which it intends to use for deferred maintenance and other capital expenditures, and for working capital and for general corporate purposes.

