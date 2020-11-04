Surging alongside stocks as the counting continues in the presidential race are long-dated government bonds. At just after 11 AM ET, the 10-year Treasury yield is down a full 13 basis points to just below 0.77%.

It's the sort of move in bond yields that's usually associated with panicky global macro news or a crash in equity markets.

So what gives? Well, no matter the outcome of the presidential election, it seems assured that there will be divided government as the Republicans appear to have retained the Senate, and Democrats, the House. That suggests a slimmed down fiscal stimulus package, if any, and that might mean a hit to economic growth.

It also means that it might be up to the Fed to carry even more of the load of trying to backstop the economy. That means more asset purchases, Treasury paper being among those.

And lost in the news today ... The FOMC is beginning a two-day policy meeting. There's not much expected in way of any policy changes, but expect Jay Powell to make at least a modest push for some sort of agreement on a fiscal package.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT +2.3% ), the ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TBT -4.8% ).

