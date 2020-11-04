CECO Environmental (CECE -9.0% ) Q3 results:

Revenue of $77.4M (-9.3% Y/Y) vs consensus of $82.8M, organic revenues decreased 1.6% Y/Y.

Gross margin down by 180 bps to 32.0%.

Income from operations of $1M (-75.5% Y/Y). Adj. operating margin was 7.6% down by 60 bps .

Net loss of $(0.2)M, compared with net income $1.9M; Non-GAAP net income of $3.8M, compared with $4.2M; Non-GAAP EPS of $0.11 in-line with consensus; GAAP EPS of -$0.01.

Adj. EBITDA was $7.3M (-13.1% Y/Y).

Bookings of $66.8M, compared with $115.7M a year ago. Company had Backlog of $189.1M, compared with $204.6M as of June 30, 2020.

Company has Cash and cash equivalents of $44.5M and bank debt was $77.9M as of September 30, 2020.

