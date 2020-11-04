New Relic Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETNew Relic, Inc. (NEWR)NEWRBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 (-95.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $163.5M (+12.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NEWR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward.