Viavi Solutions Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETViavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV)VIAVBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (-5.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $276.57M (-7.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VIAV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.