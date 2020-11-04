II-VI Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 11:32 AM ETII-VI Incorporated (IIVI)IIVIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (-3.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $728.86M (+114.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IIVI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 4 downward.