IAC/InterActive Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETIAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)IACBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- IAC/InterActive (NASDAQ:IAC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.33 vs. last year's $1.35 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $765.81M (-38.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, IAC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 4 downward.