Bright Horizons Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETBright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM)BFAMBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Bright Horizons (NYSE:BFAM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.49 (-157.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $312.51M (-38.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BFAM has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.