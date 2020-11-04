Synaptics Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETSynaptics Incorporated (SYNA)SYNABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.67 (+36.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $324.78M (-4.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SYNA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.