TreeHouse Foods Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 11:41 AM ETTreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS)THSBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (+10.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.07B (+0.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, THS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.