Teradata Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETTeradata Corporation (TDC)TDCBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Teradata (NYSE:TDC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (-6.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $447.27M (-2.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TDC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward.