General Motors (NYSE:GM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.43 (-16.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $35.35B (-0.3% Y/Y).

Analyst expects Adjusted EBIT $2.64B.

Most of the automotive companies have reported Q3 beat.

Over the last 2 years, GM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.

Prior: Auto Industry recovery obvious with new and used vehicle retail sales improvement in October