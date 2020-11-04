Ball (NYSE:BLL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.77 (+10.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.01B (+2.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BLL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.