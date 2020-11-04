Flowers Foods Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETFlowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)FLOBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (+18.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $975.39M (+0.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FLO has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.