Total (TOT +0.8% ) is seeking to sell stakes in a number of Angola oilfields, where production is generally more complex and expensive than other basins, in what is seen as an early sign of an expected wave of divestments by big energy companies from the country, Reuters reports.

Total could raise ~$300M from the sale of its 20% stake in Angola's offshore Block 14, which includes the Tombua-Landana and Kuito fields as well as a cluster of fields that make the BBLT project, according to the report.

The company has not provided a clear divestment target, unlike other European oil rivals, but HSBC analysts estimate Total will sell 200K bbl/day of production over the coming decade to meet its target of keeping output unchanged until 2025.

TOT's stock price has been unjustly falling, and the company offers good potential return over the next year or two, Mirsad Tulic writes in a bullish report recently published on Seeking Alpha.