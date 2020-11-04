Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.09B (-4.0% Y/Y).

Analyst expects gross margin of 51.9%.

Over the last 2 years, TEVA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 9 downward.